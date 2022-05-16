The issue of car part theft has been on a rise in recent times and popular Ghanaian personalities have shared their experiences.

This was in reaction to a viral CCTV video which captured two thieves on motorbike stealing a side view mirror of a parked Range Rover.

Model and media personality Regina Van Helvert said she was a victim of a broad daylight robbery at East Legon.

She narrated how one of the thieves held her at gunpoint while the others snatched her bag and phone.

Regina said the near-death experience has left her in grave fear and has since been very security conscious.

Also, Dr. Louisa, wife of dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, and presenter Erskin Whyte also shared harrowing experiences.

“It’s crazy! It happened to me too,” Dr Louisa wrote.

Erskin, on the other hand said he was robbed on 31st night while he was away to church.