The prosecution in the case in which Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1 is standing trial has told the court they are still waiting for the Attorney General’s advice on the matter.

The Circuit Court in Accra presided over by Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah on April 4 adjourned the case to today.

When the case was called today, DSP Sylvester Asare, told the court that, they are yet to receive the advice from the AG’s office in order to appropriately advise the court.

He, therefore, prayed for an adjournment to the second week of July. The case was subsequently adjourned to July 16.

The Chief Executive Officer of gold dealership firm Menzgold has been arraigned to face some 61 charges.

The accused person was present in court with Audrey Twum holding Kwame Akuffo’s brief as his counsel.

Earlier this year, on February 21, lawyers of the Chief Executive Officer of Gold dealership firm Nana Appiah Mensah asked the court to strike out charges levelled against him if the prosecution was not ready.

NAM1 has since 2019 been appearing before the court for charges including defrauding by false pretences with the trial yet to commence.

Background

NAMI was initially charged with 14 counts of abetment of crime, defrauding by false pretences, carrying on a deposit-taking business without a licence, sale of minerals without a licence, unlawful deposit-taking, and money laundering.

The charges were later amended from to 61 with his plea yet to be taken on them.

It is alleged that the accused had taken various sums of money, totalling GH¢1.6 billion from customers.

The State had previously on June 24, 2020, filed new charges against the CEO of Menzgold, also known as NAM 1 at the Accra Circuit Court.

DSP Sylvester Asare then told the Court that his directives were that he should hold on to the new charges and the plea taking of the accused.

The Circuit Court on July 26, 2019, granted NAM 1 bail in the sum of GH¢1 billion cedis with five sureties, three to be justified.

He had pleaded not guilty to all initial 13 charges levelled against him by the State. The state had since amended its charged sheet which is yet to be moved.

He is also to report to the police every Wednesday at 10:00 hours.