Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Sunday joined Archbishop Nicholas Duncan–Williams to worship at the Action Chapel on the Spintex Road, Accra.

The visit was for a Special Tribute Service in honour of the renowned man of God.

The service was to commemorate the Archbishop’s 65th birthday which was on May 12, 2022, and his 45th year in ministry.

Dr Bawumia during the service lauded the Archbishop for his significant contribution to the social-economic and religious development of the country over the last decades.

He extolled the man of God as the father of many who has impacted lives globally.

Dr Bawumia stated it is, therefore, not surprising that Archbishop Duncan-Williams is referred to as Papa by many.

Quoting Psalm 23, the Vice President eulogised: “We know to achieve the extent of success that he has achieved in the last 45 years, he has fought many battles but by the grace of God there is a hand behind his hand so he has won many of those battles and I’m sure he is always strengthened by Psalm 23.

“Though I walk in the valley of the shadow of death I’ll fear no evil for thou art with me, thy rod and thy staff comfort me.’ That is the hand behind him, he fears no evil and he enters into these battles and he is winning these battles for humanity. So, I’m here to say congratulations,” he lauded.

Also in attendance were the Greater Accra Regional Minister and Ayawaso Central MP; Henry Quartey, Majority Chief Whip and Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP; Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Deputy Education Minister and Assin South MP; Rev Ntim Fordjour among others.