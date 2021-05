Menaye Donkor, top model and wife of Ghanaian international soccer star, Sulley Muntari, has left fans in awe with her latest photo.

In the photo, Menaye was spotted in the camouflage uniform of the Ghana Army.

She gave a fierce look coupled with a messy hair and an onlooking pose for the camera.

Menaye Donkor Muntari

ALSO READ:

The evergreen model shared the photo on her Instagram page.

The photo has garnered massive reactions from her fans and followers including singers Mzvee and Sister Deborah among others.