Photos of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Menaye Donkor, wife of Ghanaian international soccer star, Sulley Muntari, have warmed hearts on social media.

The Ashanti king marked his 71st birthday on May 6, 2021.

In commemoration of the day, she dug into her archives to post the photos taken in 2005.

One of the photos sighted on her Instagram page saw her pose with Otumfuo with both clad in a black attire.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Menaye Donkor

Another also saw them pose for the camera with three ladies believed to be models or beauty queens just like her.

Posting the photos, she captioned: Happy 71st Birthday Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II 🎊🎊🎊#tbt Queens 🇰🇪 🇮🇹 🇬🇭 🇳🇱 𝒯ℋℰ 𝒬𝒰ℰℰ𝒩’𝒮 ℬ𝒜ℒℒ “05.