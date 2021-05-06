The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s daughter, Dr Caryn Prempeh, has shared beautiful photos with her father to mark his birthday.

Otumfuo turns 71 today, May 6, 2021.

To celebrate the milestone, Dr Prempeh took to her Instagram page to share photos to give Ghanaians a glimpse of the kind of relationship with her father.

Asantehene Otunfuo Osei Tutu II and daughter, Dr Caryn Prempeh

In the photos, the two were spotted in adorable father and daughter moments as the camera gazes at them.

Another captured the Asantehene’s youtful days with a complete different look as he has now.

Clad in white shirt, he had a mustache with an afro hairstyle.

Posting the photos, she penned an emotional message to eulogise her father, who she described as her ‘sugar daddy’ and prayed for God’s blessings upon him.

Happy Birthday My Sugar Daddy Baakope ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️My Original Bank Of Ghana ❤️❤️❤️ Age in Abundant Grace and Wisdom.

The post has generated goodwill messages and prayers from a section of Ghanaians who have chanced on it for the king.