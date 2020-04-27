The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s daughter, Dr Caryn Prempeh, has shared a throwback video of his father as he marks his 21st anniversary as King.

Sunday, April 26, 2020 marked exactly 21 years of his reign.

ALSO READ:

Dr Prempeh, also known as Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, taking to Instagram, shared a throwback video of Otumfuo’s swearing-in ceremony before enstoolment in 1999 coupled with goodwill messages.

Posting the video, Ohemaa prayed for God’s continuous blessings and wisdom for her father.

Her caption read: “May the Good Lord Continue to Bless You with the Wisdom needed to Rule Asanteman Happy Anniversary SUGAR DADDY.”

Watch the video below: