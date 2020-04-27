The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s daughter, Dr Caryn Prempeh, has shared a throwback video of his father as he marks his 21st anniversary as King.
Sunday, April 26, 2020 marked exactly 21 years of his reign.
Dr Prempeh, also known as Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, taking to Instagram, shared a throwback video of Otumfuo’s swearing-in ceremony before enstoolment in 1999 coupled with goodwill messages.
Posting the video, Ohemaa prayed for God’s continuous blessings and wisdom for her father.
Her caption read: “May the Good Lord Continue to Bless You with the Wisdom needed to Rule Asanteman Happy Anniversary SUGAR DADDY.”
Watch the video below: