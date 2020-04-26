President Akufo-Addo has extended the ban on public gatherings during his 8th broadcast to the nation on Sunday night.

The restrictions imposed on public gatherings, under EI 64, have been extended for a further period of two weeks, with effect from Monday April 27,2020.

This, the President explained was after an extensive consultations with all stakeholders including religious leaders in the country.

The ban on public gatherings was imposed about a month ago as part of measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

President Akufo-Addo is confident with time Ghana will win the war against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Ghana currently has 1,550 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 155 recoveries and 11 deaths.