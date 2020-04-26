Six people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ghana are in critical condition.

President, Nana Akufo-Addo announced this during his address the nation on measures his government is taking to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The death toll, he noted has risen to 11 but the two that died were all aged with underlying chronic medical conditions.

As Ghana currently has 1,550 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 155 recoveries as of April 26, 2020, President Akufo-Addo said they have step up the testing, tracing and treatment.

The wearing of face masks, he added is now mandatory thus every Ghana must adhere to it.