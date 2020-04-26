The President, Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday April 26, 2020 address the nation on measures his government is taking to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

ALSO READ:

He announced among others the extension on the ban on public gatherings for two weeks.

Ghana’s current coronavirus case count according to President Akufo-Addo is now 1,550.

Below are some infographics from the President’s address: