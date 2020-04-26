The Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has advised against the use of homemade face masks with strings that are worn tied behind the neck or head.

Rather, he recommended the use of face masks made from JAVA or Wax cloths sown triple-layered and with side loops to be worn as hooks to the ear.

“Calico inlade with fabric stiffeners and inner covered with side loops to be worn as hooks to the ear”, he said in a statement.

But “homemade masks with strings to be tied behind the neck or head are not encouraged.”

The Health Minister added that adult masks must not be worn by children, “child appropriate length masks must be worn by children.”

President Akufo-Addo has announced compulsory wearing of face masks from April 20, 2020, as the government intensifies the fight against deadly novel coronavirus.

