Ghana’s total case count for COVID-19 has increased to 1,550, the Ghana Health Service has confirmed.

The Greater Accra region is still the epi-centre with 1,347 cases.

An update on its website said a total of 155 positive patients have recovered from the infectious virus.

However, the country’s death toll has risen to 11.

