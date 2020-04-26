Ghana’s total case count for COVID-19 has increased to 1,550, the Ghana Health Service has confirmed.
The Greater Accra region is still the epi-centre with 1,347 cases.
ALSO READ:
- Heavy security as NDC reports suspicious EC training to police after injunction on workshop (photos)
- We miss our wives – Quarantined fishermen cry out
- China sent team including medical experts to advise on North Korea’s Kim
An update on its website said a total of 155 positive patients have recovered from the infectious virus.
Below is the graph
However, the country’s death toll has risen to 11.