The newly donated Isuzu double cabin pickup by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to the Biakoye Education Directorate has been involved in an accident.

JoyNews sources say the accident occurred last Friday at about 4 pm when the vehicle was travelling from the Biakoye District in the Oti Region to the Afadjato South District in the Volta Region.

It is unclear whether or not the vehicle was on official assignment and how many persons were on board the vehicle with the driver.

Official sources have so far declined comment on the accident.

Government through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) on March 12 this year presented a 365 double cabin Isuzu pickups and 493 motorbikes to the Ghana Education Service (GES) and other agencies under the Ministry.

The vehicles given to education directorates across the country are for official use; monitoring and supervision.