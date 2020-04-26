Female musician, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah popularly known as Mzbel has celebrated former UT Bank boss, Prince Kofi Amoabeng in a special way.

Controversial musician expressed profound gratitude to business mogul for being a good influence in her life.

Prince Kofi Amoabeng

Mzbel took to her Instagram page to celebrate Mr. Amoabeng whom she described as her “best friend”.

