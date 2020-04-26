President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will deliver his eighth update on measures taken against the spread of the Coronavirus on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 8 pm.

It comes a week after the President lifted a partial lockdown on Greater Accra, Kasoa and Greater Kumasi.

So far Ghana’s coronavirus case count has risen to 1,550 with 11 deaths. Fortunately, about 155 people have recovered from the virus.

The wearing of face mask has been made compulsory in the Greater Accra region since it is the epi-centre with the 1,347 cases.

President Akufo-Addo has assured there is no cause to panic since the increase number of cases is due to to aggressive testing and tracing of contacts infected persons.

He is expected to announce measures being put in place to curb the spread after listing the lockdown.