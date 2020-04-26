Shatta Wale wears gold chain present for his dad on his birthday
Father of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, Shatta Capo has received a gold chain from his son as a birthday present.

In a video shared on Instagram, Shatta Wale surprised his dad by unboxing the gift in front of some family members at his father’s residence on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Meanwhile, the dancehall musician was seen wearing the gift for his dad and the post had the caption:

“Happy birthday to my Dad the #LIONGKING👑#Shattacapo #Apocalypto Stay strong 💪 Love you 4 Life ❤️❤️❤️👑👑👑”

Watch the video below:

