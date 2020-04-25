Musician Gasmilla has reacted to a recent campaign on social media where rappers, Sarkodie and E.L look poised and determined, to bring the defunct ‘Azonto’ music genre back.

For some years now, the ‘Azonto’ genre, has received very low patronage by music lovers both in Ghana and abroad, after it became one of the most popular rhythms in Ghana, before spreading to many parts of the world circa 2013.

Sarkodie has on many huge platforms called himself the originator of the genre, hence thought it right to revive the culture after his fans demanded it from him following his recent ‘Fa Hooki Me’ Azonto song featuring Tulenkey.

MORE:

Additionally, the rapper humbly invited fellow musician E.L, with whom he has a classic ‘Azonto’ song with, to help him on the #BringAzontoBack quest, which he accepted.

This kind tins e de make Ghana BE 🎤🚪🏃🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/6rvM3g7n36 — 𝐃𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐦𝐢 (@ELgh_) April 24, 2020

But the Telemo hitmaker Gasmilla, who is also recognised as the originator of Azonto music, has reacted to the rappers’ gesture.

In a simple tweet, he told them:

Azonto has never been dead, the torch has been silently blazing and growing roots. Glad my brothers and sisters finally woke up to the fact that our way to the international world is Azonto cause that’s our own. Lets go!!! #torchbearer #KingofAzonto #Fahookime #BringBackAzonto