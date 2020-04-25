A group of unidentified persons have inflicted multiple cutlass wounds on a-30-year-old man identified as Ebenezer Abenkah, aka Andea.

The unfortunate incident, according to reports, occurred on Saturday at Kwabenafoso in the Obuasi East district of the Ashanti region.

Assembly Member for Boetey Electoral Area, Bismark Nii Teiko, popularly known as Accra Man, who confirmed the incident, said the victim is in a critical condition and has been rushed to the Obuasi Government Hospital for medical attention.