A prayer warrior has reportedly died after fasting for 14-days against COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The woman, simply identified as Mrs Nefor, has died from a 14-day dry fast at her home at Okirighwre, Sapele, Delta state in Nigeria.

It was gathered that the sexagenarian had allegedly prevailed on her husband, Mathias, their son and a female friend to observe the fast together against Covid-19.

They locked themselves in the house during the period. According to reports, neighbors even tried to give them food but the friend threw them away. By the time the door of the house was broken, the lady had died while others were extremely weak.