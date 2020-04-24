The star of Netflix crime drama series, Money Heist, Alvaro Morte, who plays The Professor, has congratulated a group of Nigerian boys for reenacting a scene from the Spanish-language series.

He is the latest celebrity to notice the talents of the Ikorodu Bois who have built a huge following online for using homemade props to re-enact scenes from popular films.

Mr Morte, who is a cult figure among fans of Money Heist – one of the most-watched shows on Netflix – commented on a video shared by the Ikorodu Bois, saying that they had done “an amazing job.”

What an amazing job!!! Congrats!! Thanks a lot for this ❤️ You all are the very best!! https://t.co/pqnPDge6gN — Alvaro Morte (@AlvaroMorte) April 23, 2020

The Ikorodu Bois – brothers Muiz Sanni, 15, Malik Sanni, 10, and their 13-year-old cousin Fawas Aina, have 570,000 followers on Instagram and almost 40,000 on Twitter.

Muiz and Malik’s older brother, Babatunde Sanni, 23, manages the group and edits their videos.

“Our house is like a comedy house -we play too much..I felt like ‘these things we are doing in our house – why don’t we start putting them online?”