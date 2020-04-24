Songstress Deborah Vanessa, popularly known as Sister Derby, has reacted to the supposed ‘diss’ song of Sista Afia directed at her.

Singer Sista Afia has dropped a surprising rap video to ‘diss’ many female musicians who claim to be on top of the ladder in the music industry.

Few hours after she dropped the song and some parts of her lyrics, fans deduced that she was referring to Sister Derby, ex-girlfriend of Medikal.

When your ex-boyfriend isn’t minding you then it turns into a diss track. You are now sad knowing you have lost. If you want marriage, choose a man who is your size; leave the kids out and take your height.

But reacting to the diss song, Sister Derby claims Sista Afia did herself some ‘yawa’ by insulting herself in the supposed diss song, hence she has nothing to tell her.

According to her, Sista Afia was only dissing her own body which means she was insulting herself and not her (Sister Derby), therefore it’s none of her business to waste her time and energy trying to diss her back.

Check out Sister Derby’s reply in video below: