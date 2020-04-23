Singer Sista Afia has dropped a surprising rap video to ‘diss’ many female musicians claiming to be on top of the ladder in the music industry.

Before the video dropped, the well-endowed songstress took to her Instagram page to address some faceless people getting to her in the music sphere.

She posted a beautiful photo with the caption:

Some people in this Ghana music industry are soo fake goddam. Y’all pissing me the F off am tired of playing and being nice with y’all.. don’t push me. I try soo much to stay classy with y’all and you are taking advantage of my kindness and niceness.

You are warned. Funny thing is I hear what y’all be saying and I have had enough! Don’t push me, she posted.

Few hours after that, she dropped the song and some parts of her lyrics, according to fans who were deciphering on social media, were obviously aimed at Sister Derby, ex-girlfriend of Medikal.

When your ex-boyfriend isn’t minding you then it turns into a diss track. You are now sad knowing you have lost. If you want marriage, choose a man who is your size; leave the kids out and take your height.

Now you sing old lovey-dovey songs, Sweetie-Sweetie, my friend, choose your size, part of Sista Afia’s lyrics that has since sparked controversy on social media read.

Not long ago Sister Derby trended on social media after she released her latest Song Sweet Ex to spite Fella Makafui, wife of Derby’s ex-boyfriend rapper Medikal.

