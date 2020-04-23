Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer says his disqualification from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential election was not done on good grounds.

With few weeks to elections, FIFA and Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee disqualified the renowned football administrator from contesting the FA top position.

Mr Palmer, who was considered as one of the front runners for the top position, failed the integrity test after appearing before the Vetting Committee.

He was accused of failing to give the FA a percentage after selling his player.

However, in an interview with Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show, the Tema Youth FC president said his disqualification was not done on good grounds, adding that the player [Joseph Paintsil] was never a registered player under the jurisdiction of Ghana.

“The disqualification was far from fair that is why the case is at the Court of Abitration for Sports (CAS). I sold a player outside the jurisdiction of Ghana,” he said.

“Joseph Paintsil was never a registered player under the jurisdiction of Ghana. He was never registered under Tema Youth. I had economic rights over him,” he clarified.

Mr Palmer also revealed how much he has spent at the CAS: In all, I paid $49,000 dollars to CAS for the case. My goodwill is very important to me that is why I took the case to CAS.”