Actress cum musician, Fella Makafui, just a day after dropping her first single has just dropped her second track she titled ‘No size’.

In her announcement on social media, she said by exactly 6:pm on the dot she will release her second banger and finally, it’s here.

This song is sure to redeem her image from the hell of trolls she went through on social media after she released the ‘Over’ track.

Credit: ghpage