Communications Minister, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has put her position on the line should anyone prove that indeed the government paid musicians who performed at the launch of the COVID-19 Tracker application.
ALSO READ:
- Owusu Bempah predicts more deadly virus after coronavirus
- Confusion rocks Effutu NDC as machetes, stones, canes greet press conference
- READ: Woman’s Facebook post before ‘taking own life’
She said all the musicians performed for free as part of their contribution towards the COVID-19 fight.
Government has been criticised for spending the meager resources on such a fruitless venture. Some have alleged that, each artiste was paid between GH₵5,000.00 and GH₵10,000.00.
But the Communications Minister on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday challenged anyone with contrary information.
“I will resign if anyone can prove the artistes were paid because I did not pay anyone,” she said.
Mrs Owusu-Ekuful assured that the Akufo-Addo administration will not engage in profligate expenditure which will not be in the interest of the state.
Play attached audio above for more: