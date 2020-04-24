Communications Minister, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has put her position on the line should anyone prove that indeed the government paid musicians who performed at the launch of the COVID-19 Tracker application.

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

She said all the musicians performed for free as part of their contribution towards the COVID-19 fight.

Government has been criticised for spending the meager resources on such a fruitless venture. Some have alleged that, each artiste was paid between GH₵5,000.00 and GH₵10,000.00.

But the Communications Minister on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday challenged anyone with contrary information.

“I will resign if anyone can prove the artistes were paid because I did not pay anyone,” she said.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful assured that the Akufo-Addo administration will not engage in profligate expenditure which will not be in the interest of the state.

