Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, has predicted that a virus dangerous and scarier than the Coronavirus will appear.

According to him, it will create fear and panic and kill numerous people than the deaths being attributed to Coronavirus.

In an interview on Net 2 TV, the prophet noted that all religions will be united behind one person who will find the vaccine.

“if you don’t get the vaccine you will be affected by the virus, you can’t travel or trade,” he said.

“Where the world has gotten to, there will be nothing like peace again. We have entered into the period of end times. No amount of prayer can stop either coronavirus or any other plague from happening to the human race.

“A time will come where all nations and religion will fall under one system. We will get one president who will rule the world. Christianity, Islam, Buddhism, Khrishna, and so on will all become one and be ruled by one leader. There will be the anti-christ who will rule politically and one will rule over the religions,” he claimed.