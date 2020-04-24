The Ablekuma Central Municipality has recorded 37 confirmed COVID-19 (coronavirus cases).

Seven of the cases were recorded on Thursday, April 23, 2020 as part of the routine surveillance and contact tracing.

Member of Parliament for the area, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful revealed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Friday.

She revealed that, majority of the patients identified lived in compound houses; a situation she described as worrying.

The Ablekuma Central Member Parliament (MP) thanked staff of the Ghana Health Service working tirelessly to ensure the virus does not spread.

As an immediate measure, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said she has donated Personal Protective Equipment, sanitisers and other medical essentials to the Dansoman Polyclinic to protect the staff who might attend to any of the coronavirus patients even before they are diagnosed.

The petrified MP underscored the need for her constituents to take all the safety protocols of hand washing, using hand sanitisers and wearing nose mask.

“I was shocked when I saw some boys playing today in my area; its frightening. Lets not joke with the virus please!” he opined.

