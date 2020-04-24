In this video, Ghanaian journalist, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, interviews Ghana’s highest serving convicted prisoner, Raymond Ayittey, popularly known as Ataa Ayi.

He talked about his past life, armed robbery operations and the techniques that he and his friends used in robbing people of their valuables.

According to Ataa Ayi, he never robbed people in their homes but was well-endowed with bank robberies where he followed his victims after they have cashed out to rob them at gunpoint.

Undoubtedly, he was the most famous armed robber in Ghana and was arrested in February 2005 following a tip-off from his family member for a domestic violence issue.

The police found out later that he was the most wanted criminal in Ghana after his arrest.

The Greater Accra Regional Commander of the Ghana Police Service at that time, ACP Kofi Boakye was said to have been directly involved in the arrest.

“With the arrest of Ataa Ayi, a whole generation of armed robbers has been wiped out,” the Police told GNA.

In the same year (2005), Ataa Ayi was sentenced to 160 years in prison with hard labour on the charges of robbery and conspiracy to rob by Supreme Court Judge, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie.

A few years after his sentence, Ataa Ayi found God.

He is now a devoted evangelist at the Ankaful Maximum Security Prisons in Cape Coast, Central region where he is serving his sentence.