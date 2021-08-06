The bravery of a taxi driver, identified as Kofi Seidu Emmanuel, has foiled a car robbery attempt.

He knocked down one of the members of the robbery gang who made attempts to snatch his car.

Per report gathered from Police’s preliminary investigations, the three armed robbers signaled the driver, who was driving from Ejura towards Sekyedumase, to stop at a spot near Teacherkrom on Aframso-Sekyedumase road.

Instead of being shaken by the gun pointed at his head, Mr Seidu gathered courage, hit one of the armed robbers and sped off.

He later reported the incident to the Police who also informed the youth of Aframso who organised a search party for the armed robber who was knocked down by the driver.

The robber was found lying in a bush. He had sustained severe injuries to his head and right thigh.

He was transported to the police station for questioning.

He identified himself as Amidu Bubey, 21 years old and his accomplices as Jahe and Sidick.

