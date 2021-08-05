A 28-year-old man, only identified as Taller, has allegedly stabbed to death his 25-year-old friend at Anhwiankwanta in the Bewkwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Information gathered by Adom News indicated that the incident followed an altercation between the duo.

Akosua Abrafi, the mother of the deceased, Kwaku Agyemang, narrating the incident said it occurred on Tuesday night.

According to her, the deceased came home around 9:30 pm on that fateful day to report that the suspect had slapped him with a complaint filed at the police station.

However, she was home about 30 minutes later when the news broke out that her son had been killed.

Nana Akwasi Sibe, an uncle of the deceased, said the family is traumatised over the incident.

He added the body has been deposited at the Bekwai government hospital.

The suspect over the fear of being lynched by the youth who have been incensed by the heinous crime is said to have reported himself to the police.

Residents, who have also been thrown into a state of shock, are demanding for justice to be served.