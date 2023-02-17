A 40-year-old man and farmer, Bilikangma Kitimor, has allegedly stabbed his junior brother over yam setts at Bladjai in the Kpandai District of the Northern Region.

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Tasemabor Kitimor.

The Assembly man for Bladjai electoral area, Augustin Adongachor, who narrated the incident to Adom News said they are from Togo.

According to him, the brothers had an argument after the deceased complained about his missing setts.

A comment by the deceased, according to the Assemblyman, infuriated Mr Kitimor who chased the former with a cutlass.

The deceased, while running for his life, unfortunately fell after his leg got entangled in a weed and his brother caught up with him and stabbed him to his death.

The body has been deposited at the Tamale morgue while the suspect is in the Kpandai District police custody to be put before a court at Bimbila.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Police for Kpandai District, Supt. Richard Odartey Lantei, has confirmed the incident.