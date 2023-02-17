Former Ghana coach, Kwesi Appiah, has confirmed talks with Tanzanian side, Simba SC to become the new technical director of the club.

The 62-year-old is currently unattached after he was shown the exit as the head coach of the Black Stars in 2019.

Appiah’s contract was not renewed after failing to impress at the Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Egypt after the team suffered elimination at the Round of 16 against Tunisia.

However, in an interview, the Ghana legend confirmed that talks are in the advanced stage to become the new technical director for Simba SC.

“We are still talking and we are in advanced negotiations. It’s about 70% now,” he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

“Hopefully, we conclude everything soon,” he added.

Kwesi Appiah, who has had two separate stints with the Black Stars, applied for the vacant position after Otto Addo left the role but the Ghana Football Association [GFA] has appointed Chris Hughton as the new head coach of the four-time African champions.

Appiah, who is Asante Kotoko legend, is famously remembered for leading the Black Stars to book a qualification for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.