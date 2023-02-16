John Paintsil, a former Ghana defender has urged Chris Hughton, who is the new head coach of the Black Stars to consider adding Kwasi Appiah to his backroom staff.

Hughton has been appointed as the senior national team, replacing Otto Addo who left his role after the country’s early exit at the 2022 World Cup.

The former Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest manager served as Ghana’s technical advisor prior to becoming its head coach.

With George Boateng and Didi Dramani serving as his assistant coaches, Paintsil, who played for Ghana at several tournaments, including two World Cups, believes a coaching partnership between Hughton and Appiah will deliver AFCON trophies.

“What he needs to do is to have someone like Kwasi Appiah,” Paintsil said in an interview with Mining City Radio.

“When Chris Hughton get Kwasi Appiah in his team, they can even win the Nations Cup back-to-back because, him having that experience, and Kwesi Appiah also having that experience and also knowing the culture of the game, I think that will be all.”

Kwesi Appiah is currently unattached, having previously had two spells as coach of the Black Stars from 2012 to 2014 and from 2017 to 2019.