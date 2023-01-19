James Kwesi Appiah has confirmed that he has applied for the vacant Black Stars coaching job.

The national team has been without a substantive gaffer following the resignation of Otto Addo after Ghana’s early elimination from the 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars exited with three points having finished at the bottom of Group H.

However, Appiah, who has had two stints with the team and steered the team to a World Cup qualification in 2014 speaking in an interview confirmed he has applied for the job.

“It is true,” he told Kumasi-based Sompa FM.

“When it emerged that no Ghanaian coach has applied for the job, I felt being a Ghanaian, I feel I can also do something and that is the reason why I have applied for the job,” the Asante Kotoko legend added.

Appiah was recently relieved off his duties on December 2019 as Black Stars coach after his contract expiration by the Ghana FA.

Meanwhile, Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Henry Asante Twum, speaking in an interview hinted that over 60 coaches have applied for the vacant job.

But Asempa Sports on Wednesday reported that the Ghana FA has shortlisted three foreign coaches for the senior national team job.

Chris Hughton, Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren and Hector Cupper are said to be on the list.

A new trainer for the team is expected to be named this month.

The Black Stars will be reassembled in March for their doubleheader against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.