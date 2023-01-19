A man at the centre of a BBC Africa Eye investigation has been found guilty of trafficking disabled people in Kenya and ordered to pay a fine of 30,000,000 Kenyan shillings ($242,000; £196,000) or face 30 years in prison.

Last June, a BBC undercover investigation exposed a human trafficking network smuggling disabled children from Tanzania to Kenya.

Many were taken from their parents with the promise of a better life. Instead, the children were forced to beg on the streets – often for years – while their captors took all of the profits.

Some of the victims alleged they were beaten if they did not make enough money.

James Zengo Nestory was arrested and has now been convicted by a court in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

“I have also noted that you are disabled. Prison might not be a good environment for you,” said magistrate Agnes Wahito.

“This is your first offence so I have given you the minimum sentence to pay 30,000,000 [shillings]. If you don’t have [that] you will be jailed for 30 years in prison.