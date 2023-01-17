Former Newcastle and Brighton manager, Chris Hughton, has applied for the vacant Black Stars coaching job according to reports.

The 64-year-old served as the technical advisor for the team following his appointment in February 2022.

Hughton was part of the Black Stars technical team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars has been without a head coach following the resignation of Otto Addo after the team’s early exit at the Mundial.

The spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Kotoko, disclosed that over 60 expatriate coaches have applied for the vacant job.

READ ALSO

He added that a new coach is likely to be named by the end of January 2023.

Hughton has not worked as a manager since September 2021, when he was dismissed by Nottingham Forest.

According to Andy Naylor for the Athletic, Hughton “wants to be a No 1 again and he is keen on the Ghana role but is open to a return to club management if the Black Stars decide to pursue other options.”

The Black Stars will be reassembled in March for their doubleheader against Angola in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.