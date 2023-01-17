The Lands Commissions has served notice to the public that it will from January 17th, 2023 begin a process to recover encroached state lands at Amrahia, Mpehuasem and Nungua (Borteyman) in the Greater Accra Region.

In a statement signed by its executive secretary and issued on Monday, January 16, 2023, the Lands Commission disclosed that it will embark on a demolition exercise in those areas with the aim of recovering all state lands which have been acquired illegally by persons or groups in the aforementioned areas.

According to the statement, the demolition exercise which will be done in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service is in line with section 236 of the Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036),

The commission announced that it is taking this step following reports of “contestation encroachments on state lands within Amrahia, Mpehuasem and Nungua.”

Read the full statement below:

PRESS RELEASE

16TH JANUARY,2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ALL MEDIA HOUSES

DEMOLITION EXERCISE AT AMRAHIA, MPEHUASEM AND NUNGUA (BORTEYMAN), STATE ENCROACHED LANDS.

The Government of Ghana, through the Lands Commission administers all state –acquired and vested lands in the country.

The Lands Commission has received a number of reports with great contestation, of encroachments on state lands within Amrahia, Mpehuasem and Nungua (Borteyman) in Accra by unknown armed men. The illegality started during the festive season in December,2022 and continues to occur. These parcels under threat are parts of Government acquisitions with compensations paid;

State Lands (Kweiman-Amrahia – Site for Modern Diary Farm) Instrument, 1970 (E.I.47) with approximate area of 1,381.995 acres. State Lands – (Accra-Mpehuasem – Site for Accra Training College) Instrument, 2009 (E. I. 16) with approximate area of 111.25 acres. State Lands – (Accra-Nungua – Site for Site for Livestock Farm) Instrument, 1940 (Certificate of Title 214/40) with approximate area of 2,570.05 acres. In all the acquisitions above, on the goodwill of Government, some portions of the sites have been released to the pre-acquisition owners.

Following a reconnaissance inspection of sites in Borteyman, Amanhria and Mphehuasem, the joint team of Lands Administrators and Police Officers agreed on the urgency of a more extensive exercise to recover and protect all the encroached portions including demolishing of unauthorised structures.

The Commission with the assistance of the Ghana Police Service officially starts the exercise on 17th January, 2023 to recover and protect such sites and other state-acquired areas; per section 236 of the Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036),

It is expected the public would offer maximum support to the Commission as it undertakes this mandate.

Thank you.

SIGNED

JAMES E. K. DADSON

EXECUTIVE SECRETARY, LANDS COMMISSION.