The Electoral Commission (EC) has adjourned the District Level Elections for the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region.

The election was scheduled for Tuesday, January 17, 2022.

But the adjournment has become necessary following an injunction filed by two teenagers in the area at the Koforidua High Court.

The development was communicated in a statement signed by the Chairperson, Jean Adukwei Mensa.

The teenagers; Michael Tetteh and Angel Agyeman, who recently turned 18, claimed the electoral body had violated their constitutional right to exercise their franchise in the impending elections pursuant to Article 33 of the 1992 Constitution.

They argued the Commission failed to conduct a registration exercise that would have enabled them to register after attaining 18.

The High Court has, therefore, restrained the EC and its agent from conducting the elections until the final determination of the case.