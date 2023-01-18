The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has shortlisted three coaches for the vacant Black Stars job, your most authoritative sports station, Asempa FM, can report.

The senior national team has been without a substantive gaffer following the resignation of Otto Addo.

The 47-year-old left his role following Ghana’s early exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Having led the Black Stars to secure qualification at the expense of Nigeria, the West African country was eliminated at the group phase after winning a game and suffering two defeats. Ghana finished at the bottom of Group H with three points.

With the team scheduled to play Angola in a doubleheader in March for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifier, the country’s football governing body is expected to announce a new trainer this month.

However, Asempa FM can report that the GFA has shortlisted Chirs Hughton who served as the technical advisor for the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup playoffs and the Mundial in Qatar.

He has also worked with Premier League sides, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hostpur.

Former Egypt boss, Héctor Cúper has also been shortlisted for the job. He is famously remembered for leading Valencia to two Champions League finals.

Manchester United assistant coach, Steve McClaren, has also made the cut for the vacant job. McClaren has been the head coach of Middlesbrough, VfL Wolfsburg, and Derby County, among other clubs.

He is famously remembered for coaching the English national team.