A 30-year-old suspected armed robber, Karim Kadir, has been arrested by the Trede Police for allegedly stabbing his victim to death at Ampabame No. 2 in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti region.

The victim whose name was only given as Asuarideen, 38, was stabbed in the head when he resisted the suspect from robbing his android phone on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

The Assembly Member for the area, Williams Acheampong narrated that in the process of the struggle, the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife.

He was rushed to the Santasi Apre Hospital for medical treatment but died on Saturday, August 6, 2022, while on admission.

The suspect is currently in police custody assisting in investigations while the deceased has been buried in accordance with Islam customs.