A suspected armed robber has been lynched by residents of Denkyira Abuakwa Nkwanta in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region.

The incident occurred on the evening of Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

He was beaten to death after he was caught stealing phones from a store in the area.

The deceased, popularly known as “Junior” was on the residents’ wanted list and said to have allegedly been breaking into the homes of people to steal.

According to the residents, all efforts to locate his whereabouts have proved futile until he was caught red-handed stealing.

The suspect was subjected to severe beatings until he gave up the ghost.

His body has been deposited at the morgue.

The police have commenced investigations into the matter.

No arrest has been made so far.