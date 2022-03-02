Private legal practitioner, Captain Nkrabeah Effah-Dartey (rtd), has said he never wishes for a coup to occur in Ghana again.

The former Deputy Minister for Local Government under the erstwhile Kufuor administration has bemoaned the forceful overthrow of governments which he said have resulted in dire situations for countries where such incidents occur.

As someone who witnessed a coup under late ex-president Rawlings’ administration, he said it was not something for anyone to joke with.

“The first thing every coup leader will say is constitution suspended, parliament dissolved, all ministers report to the nearest police station. People will be arrested with soldiers on the streets using gun powers.

“I witnessed June 4 and 31st December and I was arrested by Rawlings and kept in jail for six months; it was not a pleasant experience I will wish for anyone. God forbids that it will happen again in Ghana. I don’t want any coup,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

His comment comes on the back of a series of coups in Africa and attempted coups in the last decade with a number of them featuring in the West African subregion.

In Ghana, #FixTheCountry convenor, Barker-Oliver Vormawor is currently facing charges of treason over comments considered to that which incite a coup.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Benjamin Agordzor, a senior military officer, Col. Samuel Kojo Gameli and 8 others; Dr Mac Palm, Donyo Kafui, Bright Alan Debrah, Johannes Zikpi, WO II Esther Saan, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Corporal Ali Solomon and Sylvester Akankpewubare are also facing charges including High Treason over an alleged coup plot.

