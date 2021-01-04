A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Captain Nkrabeah Effah-Dartey (rtd), has explained his absence from frontline politics after his party won power.

According to him, he had an accident in his office which left him bedridden for the most part of the first term of Akufo-Addo government.

According to him, he was hospitalized and had to watch the inauguration and other activities, from his bed.



He noted that he played key roles in the campaign leading up to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s victory in 2016 including financing the campaign in some parts of the country.

The NPP man was hoping to get an appointment, given the role he’s played in getting victory but his dream was cut short by his ailment.

“While Nana Addo was making his appointments, I was bedridden at the hospital and I had to watch everything on television,” he bemoaned.



“I helped Nana Addo in the [2016] campaign. I used my own money with my friends to campaign but two days before the elections, I had an accident in my office which resulted in me going to 37 Military hospital where I was for six weeks,” Captain Effah-Dartey (rtd) explained.



The Lawyer said considering his life’s events, he was grateful to God for his life considering the fact that he has had accidents 66 times but has survived all.