The Supreme Court will today January 4, 2021, hear a case challenging an injunction against the swearing-in of John Peter Amewu as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe.

There is currently in force an injunction granted by a Ho High Court barring the Electoral Commission (EC) from gazetting Mr Amewu as the winner of the polls.

The injunction was granted after some residents of Santrofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi argued that failure to vote in the just-ended parliamentary elections amounted to a breach of their rights.

However, the Attorney-General headed to the Apex Court saying the decision was not legally sound.

Deputy Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, argues that the High Court erred when it granted the injunction and wants the Supreme Court to set it aside.

The court on Wednesday granted Mr Dame’s request to have an early hearing to ensure the matter is determined before January 7.

Mr Dame said the case affects the rights of the residents of Hohoe Constituency to have an MP and the composition of the next parliament.