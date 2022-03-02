A private legal practitioner is baffled at the legal procedures being adopted by lawyers of embattled FixTheCountry Movement convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

Nana Adjei Baffour Awuah could not fathom why lawyers for the defendant have not made application for bail at the High Court for their client but are rather fighting the police at the Supreme Court.

Lawyers of Mr Barker-Vormawor dragged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Attorney-General (AG) to the Supreme Court, challenging the decision to put their client before a District Court rather than a court that could determine his liberty.

They wanted the Court to determine whether the Police have discharged their constitutional duty by sending their client to a court with no jurisdiction to consider a bail application.

But the Supreme Court panel led by Justice Jones Dotse on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, unanimously dismissed the application.

Following the decision, lawyers for the youth activist then informed the Court they wanted to withdraw the case.

However, lawyer Nana Adjei Baffour Awuah, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Thursday said the lawyers have done their client a great disservice.

The private legal practitioner said the lawyers had failed in their duty to protect their client’s interest.

“If I were Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s lawyer, I would have gone to the High Court for bail before anything else,” he stressed

Mr Baffour Awuah charged the lawyers to change their strategy and ensure they secure bail for the youth activist.