Some Ghanaians have challenged #FixTheCountry convenor, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, to produce a tape recording that allegedly contains the $1,000,000.00 offer from the Minister for National Security and other government officials.

Mr Barker-Vormawor claimed in a media interview that government officials, including the Minister for National Security, the Minister for Finance, and a top Military General, offered him the money to cease his activism, but he rejected it in defence of Ghana’s democracy.

But the Ministry of National Security in a statement released on September 22 denied the claims describing it as ” false, unfounded, and a calculated attempt to hoodwink Ghanaians”.

The Ministry, while acknowledging that the “Ministers for National Security and Finance and other relevant stakeholders, in 2021, engaged the convenors of the Fix the Country Movement to listen to their concerns,” stated, “emphatically that no offer of money or appointment was made to persuade the group to end its ‘activism’.”

In an interview with Joy News, Mr Barker-Vomawor insisted on having a tape recording of an alleged exclusive secret meeting with the Minister of National Security, even before the first Fix the Country protest in 2021.

However, a Sustainability, Climate and Social Innovation Advisor, Enam Akoetey, who was on the same Joy News show with Mr Barker-Vormawor questioned the integrity of the latter, asking him why it has taken two years to talk about the said tape.

“There are a lot of claims going out and I am saying that they are all about integrity. If you are saying that a lot of people called you to say that don’t publish something, the question is if you are a person who is value-driven, would you listen to them or say I hear what you are asking me to do but it is the wrong thing so I am going to defy you and publish?”

“So why would it take him two to three years for him to publish this audio?” she asked.

Some Ghanaians have since, Saturday, taken to social media to challenge Mr Barker-Vomawor to provide details of the alleged meeting and produce the said tape.

ALSO READ: