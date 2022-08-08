Artiste managers and pundits, Mr Logic and Bulldog, had a clash on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show when the subject of a record label came for discussion.

According to Mr Logic, he doesn’t believe there is a structured record label in Ghana because the requirements for a proper record label don’t exist in Ghana.

But sticking to the definition, Bulldog disagreed by asserting that any organisation that manages the affair of an artiste for growth purposes can be said to be a record label.

Per Mr Logic’s understanding, however, most record labels in Ghana are only management teams calling themselves record labels, but Bulldog of BullHaus Entertainment disagreed.

The disagreement caused the duo to have a back-and-forth in the studio until Andy Dosty intervened.

Watch the video below:

