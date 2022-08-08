Malmo FF star, Mohammed Buya, was unlucky as he missed his own wedding day to finalise a transfer to his new club.

The striker had scheduled to have his wedding on July 21, 2022, in Sierra Leone he had to complete his transfer to the Sweden outfit.

The forward was unveiled as a Malmo player on July 22, with Turay’s wedding taking place a day earlier, without the groom.

Although he wasn’t present on his big day, he made sure his brother would take his place as the groom at the ceremony.

Luckily the happy couple had cleverly taken wedding photos before the star was forced to fly to Sweden.

“We got married on July 21 in Sierra Leone. But I wasn’t there because Malmo asked me to come here earlier. We took pictures in advance. So it looks like I was there but I wasn’t, he told Swedish outlet, Afton Bladet.

“My brother had to represent me at the wedding itself,” he added.

The forward is now hoping he will be around to make it on the plane for his honeymoon.

“I will try to get her to Sweden and Malmo now so she can be close to me. She will live here with me. First we have to win the league and then I go on my honeymoon.”