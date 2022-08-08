Electoral Commission (EC) has dismissed claims that the procedure to use the Ghana Card to vote may result in some residents losing their right to vote.

The Director of Electoral Services at the EC insists that its goal of getting all Ghanaians onto the voters’ roll through the card is attainable.

‘’We are convinced, that if we all focus on that and put our mind on it that it is achievable, it will be achieved,” Dr. Serebuor Quaicoe said.

On August 1, 2022, the Commission announced that its ongoing registration process would make use of the Ghana card.

That, however, would amount to a disservice to Ghanaians, according to several political parties and civil society organizations.

A former chairman of the EC, Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan has also spoken out against the decision explaining that “Ghanaian citizens don’t lose their citizenship if they are 18 years or older but do not have the Ghana Card.”

“So, the moot question is: why make the Ghana Card the only means of identification for purposes of establishing eligibility to register to vote?” he questioned in an interview with the Daily Graphic.

However, Dr. Serebuor Quaicoe disputed these claims including allegations of illegality.

He expressed optimism that the 19 million Ghanaians who are eligible to vote will all be registered by the National Identification Authority before 2024.

But it was highlighted that, if necessary, the Commission might change its mind.

“It is only when probably, maybe we have gotten to the end of 2026 and there are issues, then the commission may look at it but for now, we believe that we can achieve them. Even by the end of this year, I believe that they will be meeting the target,” he added.