National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has explained why he will never take his case to the Supreme Court.

Mr Gyamfi has said that judging from recent developments, he is convinced he will not get a fair trial at the Apex Court of Ghana.

Mr Gyamfi who is also a lawyer disclosed this in an exclusive interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Monday.

He cited how the judges of the Supreme Court handled the Presidential Election petition in 2020 which affirmed Akufo-Addo as President to buttress his point.

Aside from that, Mr Gyamfi said the handling of the case involving former Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Dr Stephen Opuni also exposes the Supreme Court judges’ biases.

“I don’t have confidence in the Supreme Court; I don’t believe that if I go there, I will get a fair trial,” he stated.

However, Sammy Gyamfi had a different opinion about the Court of Appeal, High Court and other lower courts, insisting that “they are presided over by fair-minded judges who are interested in the administration of justice”.

The NDC man said he will run to these lower courts and the Court of Appeal with his case because “I believe in the impartiality and the work of the Court of Appeal”.

Sammy Gyamfi added that should he lose any case at the Court of Appeal, “I will not bother myself going to the Supreme Court”.